Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,000. American Express accounts for about 1.7% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP traded up $13.54 on Friday, reaching $231.04. 7,573,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,438. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.65. The company has a market cap of $167.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.62.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

