Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Position Lessened by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BetterWealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $54.28 on Friday, hitting $1,204.71. 4,479,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,590. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,305.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,120.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $601.29 and a one year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

