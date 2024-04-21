Brokerages Set Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Price Target at $23.67

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Monday, April 1st.

SLRN opened at $5.01 on Friday. Acelyrin has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.25. As a group, analysts predict that Acelyrin will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063,746. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acelyrin by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

