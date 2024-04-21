Brokerages Set Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT at C$57.10

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on CAR.UN shares. Laurentian set a C$55.00 price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.50 to C$60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$53.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of CAR.UN stock opened at C$42.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.18.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

