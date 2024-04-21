Brokerages Set Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) PT at $118.93

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,078,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,648,000 after buying an additional 1,064,382 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 14.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,936,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,330 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Crown Castle by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,375,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,310,559,000 after acquiring an additional 834,198 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,260,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $95.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crown Castle has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.22.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

