Brokerages Set Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Price Target at C$109.36

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$109.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$105.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. In related news, Director John Assaly sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.36, for a total value of C$150,106.41. Also, Director Paul Roche sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.88, for a total value of C$79,100.01. Insiders have sold a total of 7,584 shares of company stock worth $845,523 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TSE:DOL opened at C$112.80 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$80.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$105.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

