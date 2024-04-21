Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) PT at C$15.91

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FM shares. National Bankshares raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$15.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$13.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.01. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$9.31 and a 12-month high of C$39.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

