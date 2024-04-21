Brokerages Set Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) PT at $37.29

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

FTRE stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.36. Fortrea has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $775.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortrea will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Fortrea Company Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

