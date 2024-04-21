Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Target Price at $38.19

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.19.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Invitation Homes



Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

