Brokerages Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Target Price at $28.21

Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.07.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNDR. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI cut Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

