Brokerages Set SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Target Price at $69.44

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2024

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNCGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSNC. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 9,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 279,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,965,000 after purchasing an additional 55,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 65,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.87. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

