Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Stake Lowered by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,184,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $87,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 21.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

BAM opened at $38.32 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 96.43% and a net margin of 50.23%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 134.51%.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

