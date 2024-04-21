BTIG Research Cuts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $28.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FVRR has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fiverr International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Fiverr International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Fiverr International Price Performance

Fiverr International stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $758.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.11 and a beta of 1.71. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

Featured Articles

