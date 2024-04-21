Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.91.

BMBL stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.31). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Bumble by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 67,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,478,000 after buying an additional 495,671 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,904,000 after buying an additional 397,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

