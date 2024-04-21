Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,298 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 366.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI stock opened at $25.22 on Friday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.68%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Bank of America increased their price target on TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.34.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

