Calamos Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,892 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in Duke Energy by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 317,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,806,000 after buying an additional 133,527 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DUK. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

