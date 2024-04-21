Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,086 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 669,187.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Quanta Services by 8,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 912,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,205,000 after buying an additional 901,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $4,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PWR opened at $243.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.05. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $153.74 and a one year high of $265.82. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

