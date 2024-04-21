Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 942,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $248,051,000 after buying an additional 206,936 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.83, for a total value of $4,152,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,857,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,293,833.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $893,934.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $18,687,877.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.83, for a total value of $4,152,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,857,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,293,833.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 628,184 shares of company stock valued at $184,794,698. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.57 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

