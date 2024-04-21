Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,709 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 62.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a PE ratio of 87.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

