Calamos Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Ferrari Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $408.65 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $272.70 and a 52 week high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.47.

Ferrari Announces Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $2.443 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on RACE. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.86.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

