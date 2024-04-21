Calamos Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $93.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $100.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

