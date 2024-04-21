Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 165 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after buying an additional 503,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after buying an additional 180,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after buying an additional 604,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $736,063,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,131,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $674,573,000 after buying an additional 408,335 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Inglis acquired 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

American International Group stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

