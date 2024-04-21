Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,307 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.45.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:SYK opened at $325.43 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.82.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.