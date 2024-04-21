Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 991 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $170.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.35. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

