Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 753,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,758,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 210,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 120,432 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter.

BATS INDA opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

