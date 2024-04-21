Calamos Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,400 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 9.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enovix by 24.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,635,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,057 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Enovix by 188.0% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,698,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Enovix by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,622,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after purchasing an additional 473,011 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Enovix by 0.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,622,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $6.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.15. Enovix Co. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,800.51% and a negative return on equity of 77.74%. Analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ajay Marathe sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $36,213.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 978,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,854.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

