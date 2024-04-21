Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$13.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.38.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

TSE CS opened at C$9.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.24, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.32. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$481.57 million during the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstone Copper will post 0.3505466 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$680,228.12. In related news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 83,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$680,228.12. 17.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.