Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,263,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $8.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $414.65. The company had a trading volume of 75,230,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,307,272. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.25.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

