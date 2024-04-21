Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,582 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 220,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 40,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in Altria Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 249,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 112,229 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 208,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Altria Group by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 22,325,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,630,883. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.43.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

