Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPHD traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $43.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,682. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $44.49.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

