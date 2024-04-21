Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MOAT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.30. 743,633 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.