Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 382.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,910 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period.

VXUS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.89. 2,535,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,685. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $66.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

