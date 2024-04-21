Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.00. The stock had a trading volume of 38,372,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,236,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $40.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

