Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 98,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,035,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,994,000 after acquiring an additional 121,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $497.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,355,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $513.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $405.54 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

