Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 85,642 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after buying an additional 46,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 750,373 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $265,602,000 after buying an additional 58,650 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of META traded down $20.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $481.07. 25,215,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,967,675. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $494.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.13 and a 12 month high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $527.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.53.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total transaction of $3,500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,086,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.90, for a total transaction of $3,500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,086,721.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total transaction of $291,675.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,853,183.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,421,182 shares of company stock valued at $677,574,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

