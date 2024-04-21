Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,138 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,138 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.59. 255,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,905. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $89.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

