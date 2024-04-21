Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 11,144 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.4% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $26,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,816,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,133. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.36. The company has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

