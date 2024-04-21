Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 230 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,071. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

