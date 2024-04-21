Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,273 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.94. 1,043,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,445. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.81. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

