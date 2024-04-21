Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $181.58. 3,037,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,452. The firm has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.11. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

