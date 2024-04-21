Cardano Price Tops $0.50 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 21st. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $17.88 billion and approximately $394.32 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.20 or 0.04858879 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00057313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00023728 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011951 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,812,929,523 coins and its circulating supply is 35,624,625,175 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

