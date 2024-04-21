Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 18,352 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) by 456.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LE. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 463,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 107.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. 37.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lands’ End stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. 120,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Lands’ End, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $514.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.87%. Analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

