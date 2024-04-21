Carmel Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 523.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,061,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,772,000 after buying an additional 54,842 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,010,000 after buying an additional 134,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,966,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASH. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CASH traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 152,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,856. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $49.99. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

