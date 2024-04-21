Carmel Capital Partners LLC Has $304,000 Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 625.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after buying an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp grew its position in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,518,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,464,000 after buying an additional 1,117,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UCBI. TheStreet downgraded United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.25. 1,035,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.36%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

