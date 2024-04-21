Carmel Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,468 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 586.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 1,596,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 457,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after acquiring an additional 200,755 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter valued at $14,679,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,201,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after buying an additional 1,377,421 shares during the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRRM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.49. 858,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,795. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

