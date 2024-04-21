Carmel Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,573,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,366,000 after purchasing an additional 910,872 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.09.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,207,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,594,415. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $259.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.