Carr’s Group’s (CARR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Carr’s Group Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of LON:CARR opened at GBX 123 ($1.53) on Thursday. Carr’s Group has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 152.03 ($1.89). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 117.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 114.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.05 million, a PE ratio of 2,490.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.34.
Carr’s Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Carr’s Group
Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carr’s Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/15 – 4/19
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Carr's Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carr's Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.