Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. StockNews.com cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a 200 day moving average of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $88.03.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, Director Mark Hipp sold 1,875 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $153,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,055.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 366.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

