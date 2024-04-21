Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CAT opened at $354.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.56.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.