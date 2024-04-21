CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits Market Capitalization of $49.06 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0609 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $49.06 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011710 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001510 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,566.80 or 1.00006454 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010847 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.06427442 USD and is up 10.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $2,833,318.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

